Survivor 44 episode 10 preview: Are all alliances over?

Next week on Survivor 44 episode 10, what exactly can you expect to see? Well, there are still eight people left in the game!

There was a lot of chaos that unfolded throughout the episode tonight, especially since there were three different groups of three players each vying to make it a little bit further. In the aftermath of what happened with Kane being voted out, are a lot of the alliances more or less done at this point? Danny is plotting to make some big moves, Jaime feels like it’s “game on,” and Heidi seems to be more than fine to vote out Danny if the situation comes down to it. Then, Carson is also contemplating precisely who he wants to betray next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

So who is really in the best spot at this point in the game? We do think that there is going to be a lot of back and forth on this, but we’re feeling at this point that it was such an EPIC mistake to keep Carolyn and Yam Yam together at this point. Carolyn is dominating and nobody really seems to know it. While Yam Yam got what he wanted in getting Kane out right now, she still has an idol and she let him get his way right now. A lot of people seem to like her, she’s got a great story, and we do think that she’s going to deliver once we get close to the end.

With the three Tika people together still, they are going to be a force to be reckoned with. Yet, almost anything could still happen. The only thing we feel reasonably confident about right now is that Danny is cooked, mostly because we don’t think that anyone is going to bend over backwards to help him at this point in the game.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 44 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







