Saint X season 1 episode 4: What’s next for Alycia Debnam-Carey?

Following tonight's three-part premiere on Hulu, do you want to learn the Saint X season 1 episode 4 air date, or more details about the future?

We should start things off her by noting this: The Alycia Debnam-Carey series has a lot of what viewers are looking for in 2023 — multiple time periods, a central mystery, and a tropical locale. It’s like The White Lotus has been crossed over with True Detective n a sense, minus the presence of actual detectives as the main character. (Alycia, by the way, is awesome in this, not that this is a surprise.)

The idea for Saint X is fairly similar to a lot of other Hulu shows these days — they give you three episodes to get the ball rolling and then after that, things will shift over to a weekly release.

At the center of this story, we know there are a lot of questions all about what happened to Alison, coupled with Emily’s attempts to get answered so many years later. We recognize fully that answers aren’t going to be coming right away, so you should just be patient as we wait and see what some of the twists and turns really are here.

For a few more details about episode 4 in particular, check out the Saint X season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

We learn more about Clive’s history, after he left the island. Clive reluctantly begins to open up to Emily, as she continues to pursue him, much more aggressively, with Sunita’s help. Alison and Edwin get closer.

One more tease that we can offer here is that as things go further and further this season, be prepared for major challenges in Emily and Josh’s relationship. We understand her desperation for answers in light of recent events, but there could be more challenges that come along with that on her personal life. There are eight episodes in this season, so there is a chance for a lot more story to be told here.

