NCIS season 20 video: Fun reflections from Sean Murray, cast

While you wait for NCIS season 20 to return with new episodes on Monday night, do you want to have some more fun courtesy of the cast?

Well, today the folks at CBS released a brand-new video featuring so many of your favorites including Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll. So what was the primary subject at end? Well, it was a simply game where a scenario was read out if their character had experienced it on the show, they had to lower a finger. Some of the scenarios included being shot at, tackling a bad guy, or being in a relationship with a co-worker.

Let’s just say that for some longtime regulars like Carroll and Dietzen, it was pretty easy for them to lower all five fingers over the course of the video. Hey, this is a show where people get poisoned, targeted, and there is danger on just about every episode. Valderrama joked that sometimes, there are installments where all he does is tackle a bad guy.

You can watch the full clip over here, and we do think that this serves as a rather nice appetizer for the show leading up to its return.

What do expect in the weeks ahead

We know that NCIS does give us some rather nice character spotlights here and there, and there will be one about Jessica Knight on Monday. Following that, it does appear like we’ll have a good Jimmy story, and we know already that the finale is going to feature Torres going undercover.

Is there a chance for a cliffhanger at the end? Don’t be shocked! We at the very least know a season 21 is coming, so there will be a chance at some resolution for whatever the writers bring to the table here.

What do you most want to see from NCIS season 20 as the story continues to move forward?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

