Black Mirror season 6 premiere date coming in June; more details

We have been waiting a really long time to see Black Mirror season 6 premiere on Netflix; now, we have some more details!

Well, the streaming service has now made it clear that the latest batch of episodes will arrive at some point in June. There is no specific date as of yet, and nor is their a release pattern. However, the streamer did unveil some new photos, including the one above featuring Aaron Paul. We certainly think that this is going to further along the rumors of a “USS Callister” sequel, which would make some sense given that this is one of the most popular episodes in the history of the show.

Beyond Paul, TVLine reports that Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, and Kate Mara are also going to be a part of the upcoming episodes, most of which are still under wraps.

In a statement, here is what executive producer Charlie Brooker had to say about the show’s return:

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself), or else what’s the point? … It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes, we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

By the end of this season, we imagine that there will be some super-creative and thought-provoking stories that make us view the franchise in a very different light — and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. That’s a part of what makes this world so great.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

