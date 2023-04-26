The Blacklist season 10 episode 10: Herbie’s major role?

As we get ourselves set for The Blacklist season 10 episode 10, are we going to see a much more substantial role for Herbie?

Let us, of course, begin here with a reminder that Herbie has become such a fun, surprising addition to the show. We like that he’s not just a one-for-one replacement for Aram, and is someone who can actually bring some other things to the table. He’s a forensics expert and it does feel like he is fairly good at his job, even if he’s also pretty busy with being a dad and also foosball … seriously.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Based on another photo that we’ve seen for episode 10, it does seem as though Herbie will be back around the Task Force again coming up, but one of the biggest questions we have personally is what we saw at the end of episode 9. Is there going to be a chance for us to see the Task Force and Reddington work together again? As of right now, this is 100% the great unknown … though it’s hard to imagine the show without Reddington and Cooper working together.

At this point, we really just consider Herbie to be another cog to the story, and someone else the writers can include here and there when it fits them. We’re of course excited to see what happens as the show moves forward, especially since there may be some new angles and threats before we get around to the series finale … whenever that is.

Ultimately, this remains one of the craziest things about the show at the moment — there really isn’t all that much in the way of clarity about what the long-term future of the season is going to look like past the first few weeks of May.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist right now, including other details on what lies ahead

Do you want to see more of Herbie in The Blacklist season 10 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







