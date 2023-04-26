True Lies season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Friendly Enemies’

Want to know a little bit more about True Lies season 1 episode 10? Let’s just say something more is coming to CBS next week! This is a story titled “Friendly Enemies,” and from start to finish, we do think that it’s going to prove pretty fun.

For starters, you have a pretty big-name guest star in Bull alum Yara Martinez. Also, you are going to have a chance to see a big undercover mission at the center of the story. Aren’t things almost always better when we get something like that?

To better set the stage now for what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full True Lies season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Friendly Enemies” – Harry and Helen go undercover as American diplomats to befriend and recruit the Pérezes, a couple with connections that can help Omega Sector take down a rogue general who has gained missile-launching capabilities. The mission takes a turn when they realize the Pérezes have a secret of their own, on the CBS Original series TRUE LIES, Wednesday, May 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+*.

What will the rest of the schedule look like?

We should really note that CBS could be moving through the rest of the story at a fairly rapid pace. There is another episode set for May 10 and then after that, we are going to have a chance to see the two-part season finale on the 17th.

Is there a chance that this could prove to be the series finale? We don’t necessarily want to get super-far ahead of ourselves here, but it definitely feels like it’s something that could happen, all things considered. Just remember that the live ratings haven’t exactly been stellar. If you want to keep the show on the air for a long time, we suggest that you keep watching live and tell your friends!

(Photo: CBS.)

