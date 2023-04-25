Gotham Knights season 1 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Bad to Be Good’

Next week on Gotham Knights season 1 episode 7, you will have a chance to see a new story titled “Bad to Be Good.” So what can we say about it right now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off here by sharing the official synopsis below:

A JOB FOR THE GOTHAM KNIGHTS – After a series of art heists in Gotham, Turner (Oscar Hayes) and the Knights turn their attention to a possible connection to the Court of Owls. Meanwhile, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) seek answers about The Talon from Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright), and Rebecca (guest star Lauren Stamile) turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) for help after fearing her life is in danger. Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Anna Lore also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Alegre Rodriquez & Michelle Furtney-Goodman (#107). Original airdate 5/2/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Of course, the title for this episode itself raises a lot of big questions about the future of the show is going to look like, and absolutely we understand that! After all, the whole idea here is to generate as much excitement as you can for whatever could be coming up, and also to further present some of the moral ambiguity that we have seen on the series so far. It is one of the things that Gotham Knights has done a great job at as a series, and we don’t want to see them deviate from that too much down the road.

This is where we also issue another reminder to keep watching this show live, given that it does remain very much on the bubble. We want to try to be optimistic still over the future, but absolutely nothing is guaranteed at present.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Gotham Knights season 1 episode 7 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates down the road — you won’t want to miss any of those..

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







