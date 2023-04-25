Superman & Lois season 3 episode 7: ‘Forever and Always’

Are you excited to see Superman & Lois season 3 episode 7 on The CW next week? Well, “Forever and Always” is going to remind you of a few things.

First and foremost, consider this: Lois is not going to let a cancer diagnosis slow her down. One of the things that we know about this character is that she’s resilient — she is going to do everything that she can to help get information on Bruno Mannheim, with of course the help of her husband. This could be a huge journalism episode, but let’s be honest. Superman is still in the title of the show for a reason.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Superman & Lois season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

HIDDEN TRUTHS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulluch) and Clark (Tylwr Hoechlin) dig deeper on Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), starting with his connections to Hob’s Bay Medical Center, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) panic at home over Lois’ dire diagnosis. Meanwhile, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) comes to Smallville to meet John Henry (Wole Parks) for the first time, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) start to break the ice. Alvaro Ron directed the episode written by Adam Mallinger (#307). Original airdate 5/2/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode, of course we are anticipating a few big reveals! Just remember that this is the sort of show that will need to really cram a lot of great stuff into a short period of time thanks to its episode count. Also, it feels pretty clear at this point that it isn’t going to be the sort of show that is around for several years. Thanks to all of the changes within the DC Universe and also Warner Bros. Discovery, the only thing we’re hoping for is a season 4 renewal — we’ll see what else happens after that.

