Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20: Baez in grave danger?

Given that Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20 is the last one before the finale, you shouldn’t be shocked that the writers are ramping up the danger. After all, they want you to be on the edge of your seat! Also, they really want to make each episode feel a little bit different from what came before.

With all of this in mind, let’s talk about Maria Baez for a moment. Is the Blue Bloods team contemplating an exit for Marisa Ramirez’s character? Far from it, so go ahead and cross out that possibility on the list. We know that Baez is around for the finale — not only that, but Danny’s former partner Jackie (Jennifer Esposito) is also going to be around!

So what is happening for Baez during this particular episode? According to the official synopsis for this hour, “Danny and Baez investigate when Baez and her daughter are targeted by a criminal Baez once put away.” Isn’t that a scary thing to think about?

Now, we do understand that something like this is a reality for a lot of different cops who are out there. You are going to make enemies on the job. The reason the stakes are so much higher at this point is due to the fact that she also has a daughter to think about. While we’ve heard about her daughter here and there throughout the season, this is one of the few times that she’s really been tied into the mail story. We will wait and see what happens here, shall we?

At the end of the day, we’re sure that we’re going to be seeing a lot of tension and drama that thematically could carry over into the finale. Of course, we aren’t exactly expecting a cliffhanger in here; that’s just not the sort of show this is.

Related – Go ahead and get some other information entering this episode now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Baez’s story on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







