Virgin River season 5: How The Witcher impacts premiere date

Today, Netflix announced the premiere date for The Witcher season 3 — but what does that mean for Virgin River season 5? Let’s just say that it could be more influential than you would think on the surface.

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s begin here by noting that the aforementioned Henry Cavill show is going to air the first part of the season on Thursday, June 29. Meanwhile, the remaining part will arrive on July 27. Split seasons are something we are seeing Netflix do with more and more of their triple-A hits, and of course it makes you wonder if they will do something similar with Virgin River. It is definitely possible that this happens for the Alexandra Breckenridge series, especially when you consider the fact that it has 12 episodes, which means it would be split into two separate chunks of six.

Anyhow, let’s get back to the question here of the premiere date. Virgin River is not going to start around the same exact time as The Witcher. While it is true that it has a totally different audience than that show, Netflix tends to space out its bigger hits a little bit. We would say that the aforementioned dates raise the chance that season 5 — or, at least the first half of season 5 — is going to be available at some point before mid-July. That then leaves the second part open for early to mid-August, provided that the streamer even does this.

As for when a date will be revealed, we’ve noted already that the most likely scenario here is that we’ll be learning a little bit more about that next month. Netflix doesn’t always give Virgin River a long promotional window, they will want to do something.

Will this be the season that Charmaine finally gives birth? Let’s cross our fingers for a moment and hope that this is the case.

