Virgin River season 5: What does new BTS post mean?

Are you ready to see some Virgin River season 5 news? Hopefully, it is going to be coming soon — and we have some more reasons to hope for it now!

So could something else be revealed over the next couple of weeks? We’re getting close to the time that a premiere date announcement is on the way, and there are more reasons to hope for it. Take, for example, the official Instagram account starting to be a little more active. There was a new behind-the-scenes photo shared last week, and we do tend to think that we’re going to be getting a few more very soon.

Will a big reveal happen this week? Probably not, and mostly because it seems like the top priority for the immediate future is going to be promoting The Witcher and honestly, that makes a certain degree of sense. Just remember for a moment here that there is a premiere announcement or a teaser for it coming tomorrow.

Just don’t be discouraged about the lack of news with season 5 this week — even though, ironically, this show is almost sure to be coming back for The Witcher. The truth here is that a big-budget show like that tends to have a much longer promotional period. Netflix knows that they can announce a Virgin River season 5 premiere date a month and a half before it is back and plenty of people will still watch.

The #1 thing we want to know

What challenges await Mel and Jack moving forward? Some loose ends were tied up at the end of season 4 and while the two are together and preparing to start a family, we do still think there are some roadblocks ahead. Nothing in the world of dramatic television is ever that easy, is it?

