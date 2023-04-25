Succession season 4 episode 6: The run time for ‘Living+’

Is Succession season 4 episode 6 on HBO going to be one of the longer episodes of the season? Based on early evidence, it sure seems that way!

The network has already released their schedule for some of what is coming up next and with that in mind, we can say that “Living+” runs for an hour and five minutes. This means that we’re at least getting a few more minutes of footage than what we’re used to with this show, and that is definitely worthy of some excitement.

Now, we should note that entering this installment, the vast majority of the Waystar Royco world is in a pretty precarious position. Just think for a moment about what we saw on Sunday! While on paper it seems like Roman, Shiv, Kendall, and Matsson all collectively got what they wanted, we don’t think it is that simple. Kendall and Roman are likely going to struggle with selling their father’s company, especially as they start to realize that Shiv has more and more influence in all of this than they previously realized. Remember that based on what we’ve seen, it feels quite likely that she is the one who instructed Alexander Skarsgard’s characters on the kill list.

Also, don’t you think that Frank, Karl, and Hugo are going to have their voices heard, as well? They aren’t going to go off quietly into the night, and this is where you have to wonder if the old guard will go to the board and try to create complete and total upheaval.

The most important thing to recall

We are only at the halfway point of this story! Just on the basis of that alone, it seems inevitable that things are going to veer off-course in the relatively near future. They always do with these characters.

