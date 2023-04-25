FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 20 return date: ‘These Walls’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 20 return date at CBS?

Of course, we know that there are a few more episodes to come still this season but unfortunately, that does not mean that you’re going to get a chance to see them all right away! Just like with the other two shows in the franchise FBI: Most Wanted is set to be on a one-week hiatus after tonight, and the plan here is for the show to return on Tuesday, May 9. The title here is “These Walls,” and you can see the full synopsis below:

“These Walls” – The witness Remy and Kristen are visiting in prison is put in danger when a riot breaks out, leaving the staff and visitors held hostage by two murderous gangs, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Well, just from reading that alone, you can probably get a good feeling that there is going to be a lot of chaos coming up. This is one of the most dangerous situations that we have ever seen Remy in since joining the team, and the craziest thing is that this is not even the finale! It goes without saying, but we imagine that things are going to be even more intense the rest of the way…

For those unaware…

The finale for season 4 is currently set for May 23 and if you look below, you can get a handful of details all about what to expect in this particular story:

“Heaven Falling” – The team helps Remy (Dylan McDermott) try to catch his brother’s real killer 25 years after Mikey was murdered. Fourth season finale.

So yeah, that is why this story is so important as the finale. It is very personal for one Remy Scott.

