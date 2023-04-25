FBI: International season 2 episode 20 return date: A loyalty test

After what you see tonight on CBS, are you curious to get an FBI: International season 2 episode 20 return date? If so, it’s hard to blame you! Also, we know that there’s a lot to be excited and/or nervous about as we move forward.

Now, we should share the bad news — there is no point in holding onto that! Unfortunately, there is no new episode next week. The silver lining here, however, is that this is the final break of the season. When the crime drama comes back on May 9, it will be bringing you the first of the final three episodes … at least for the spring. We know that there is a season 3 coming down the road, but you’ll probably be waiting for a while to learn a lot of further information on that.

Do you want some more information now on the story ahead? Below, you can check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 20 synopsis:

“A Tradition of Secrets” – After a cybersecurity expert robs one of Switzerland’s largest and most secretive banks, the Fly Team is called to track down the fugitive. Also, Smitty’s loyalty is put to the test, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Why would we be worried about Smitty’s loyalty? From our vantage point, let’s just say that there really isn’t that much of a reason to be. However, this show could still surprise us and for now, we can’t say that we’re shocked they would want us to keep asking some of these questions. The more that they can create a little bit of drama here, don’t you think that they will? This just makes a certain degree of sense … or at least that’s how we see it.

