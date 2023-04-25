FBI season 5 episode 21 return date: A look at ‘Privilege’

Are you curious to learn a little more about FBI season 5 episode 21 next week? Well, there is a lot to be prepared for!

However, herein lies the bad news: You will be waiting for a good while in order to see it. There is no installment of the CBS show next week but in seven days, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Privilege.” It goes without saying, but there is some big stuff coming from start to finish here! That is the end result of getting a story all about a kidnapping, and the stakes here will be stronger than your traditional one. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given that the victim is tied to a high-profile Senator.

To get a few more details now, be sure to check out the full FBI season 5 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Privilege” – All eyes are on the team when they try to find out who kidnapped the only child of a prominent U.S senator. The abduction also uncovers a potential link to a similar case that was pushed to the side by local authorities, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what lies ahead on the franchise moving forward?

Well, let’s just make it clear that there’s a lot to be excited about! While we will have a brief hiatus, there are two more episodes coming after “Privilege” on May 16 and May 13. We imagine that the finale will be eventful and epic and in the end, set the stage in some way for a season 6. Given that this renewal has been out there for a long time now, the writers have had a chance to build towards this for quite a long time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

