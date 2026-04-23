Who is Niko Mijailovic? Running Point airs title card tribute

Who is Niko Mijailovic? For those who watched season 2 episode 3 of Running Point on Netflix, there is a chance you may have noticed that title card. What exactly does it mean?

Well, as it turns out this particular tribute is meant to honor someone close to the show — somehow who very much enjoyed it but unfortunately, passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest before the arrival of season 2. According to a report from Deadline, Mijailovic was a 15-year old Los Angeles boy and volleyball player who wore #6. Hence, having the number mentioned in the tribute. The last show he watched with his family was season 1 of the Kate Hudson series. Friends of his family were reportedly connected in some way to the show, which allowed for the producers to hear of his story and from there, present a tribute card this season. This was done with the approval of his loved ones.

For those who are not aware, title card tributes are a common practice within the entertainment industry as a way to make sure the memory of someone lives on forever. They are present in all future airings (or, in this case, streams) of a show, and it allows for viewers to learn something more about someone who holds an emotional connection to a cast or crew. Sometimes, the name spotlighted is a late cast or crew member; in this case, it is someone who found great appreciation for the art.

It is an extremely classy move for the producers to do this following episode 3, as they are recognizing both their own audience but also sporting communities — the very subject that Running Point is all about. That is without even adding in the family aspect, which plays a significant role in the relationships between main characters.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Mijailovic’s family and all who cared for him during this difficult time. We hope that the tribute serves as some sort of comfort.

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