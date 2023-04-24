Truth Be Told canceled; season 4 not coming to Apple TV+

If you were hoping to get some good news soon about the future of Truth Be Told at Apple TV+, this story may disappoint.

Today, Octavia Spencer confirmed on Instagram that the series is now over, and it does not appear that a season 4 is coming anywhere else:

“Hey y’all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation … I want to thank my partners at Orit Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Fifth Season and everyone at Apple for being so supportive over the past three seasons. Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew — thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey. Poppy Scoville signing off.”

So why cancel the show now? Well, Apple TV+ does tend to have a lot of internal viewing metrics that aren’t as clear to us on the outside, and there may have been something internally that showed that the series is not profitable in the way that they would have liked.

For those curious, Apple TV+ Head of Programming Matt Cherniss added the following:

“It has been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Octavia and Hello Sunshine on three thrilling seasons of Truth Be Told, a series that quickly made its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe. This show has given us the opportunity to not only witness Octavia’s mesmerizing and nuanced portrayal of crime-solving podcaster Poppy Scoville, but to explore so many powerful and timely themes set against the backdrop of a captivating family drama. We can’t wait to find our next project together.”

Our hope moving forward here is that there will be an opportunity to continue to see Spencer at least stick around the streaming service with some other projects — when you a performer this talented, you should always have the lion’s share of opportunities!

