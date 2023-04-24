The Blacklist season 10 episode 9: Is Wujing really dead?

Tonight, The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 brought us the end of an era — or did they? Is Wujing really gone for good?

Based on what we’ve seen tonight, it does seem like Chin Han’s character is dead — thanks in part to a pretty brilliant scheme from Reddington that involved creating a second Post Office. That’s a theory we had discussed here or there over the past few weeks.

Well, all of this was used in order to 1) take Wujing out and 2) work in order to ensure that the Task Force could never end up being culpable in what happened. From there, he also used a government program to ensure that all evidence of a deal with Reddington is inaccessible. Basically, he found a way to wipe every bit of evidence off the map entirely.

With Wujing gone…

What does the rest of the season really look like? This is certainly a good question, and we are now at a very interesting point in the season where the endgame is just about as unclear as it has ever been — and we’re not altogether sure the upcoming episodes are going to give immediate clarity.

Yet, we are also not even at the halfway point of the story as of yet. When you think about that alone, it may be fair to say that the best is still to come and ultimately, we are very much psyched for what that means, and also how things could be set up for the endgame. We could learn Reddington’s identity but even not, perhaps we’ll better understand exactly what he is looking to do long-term now.

Meanwhile, the Task Force has to figure out whether or not they want to work with him again.

Following the events of The Blacklist season 10 episode 9, and do you think that Wujing is dead?

