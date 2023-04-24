Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: What could impact future?

At the time of this particular story, it feels rather easy to say when you are probably going to see Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS. Pending some surprise, this is something poised to happen when we get around to late September or early October.

However, there is a possibility that a surprise could happen, and that is something that we actually could see play out over the next few weeks…

For those who are unaware, the Writers’ Guild of America is currently in the process of working to obtain a new deal, one that will allow them to get paid fairly for a lot of their work. We hope that there is a quick resolution, mostly so that they can earn their fair share and then there won’t be any significant delays within the TV industry at larger.

With that being said, we do have to brace for the possibility of delays and beyond that, what some of those could also mean in the long-term as well. If a writers’ strike goes on for several weeks or months, there is a chance that Blue Bloods or some other shows could be delayed for a significant stretch. The last time we saw such an event make a seismic impact on the industry was back in the 2007-08 season, when the strike led to several shows being kept off the air for a substantial period of time.

Rest assured, though, that season 14 of Blue Bloods is going to happen no matter what — you don’t have to worry about that! Instead, the biggest thing you need to look at is just if CBS is going to be able to keep to their original plan for the show. It is interesting, but events over the next few weeks will end up playing a part in things that happen over the next several months.

