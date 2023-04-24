Fantasy Island season 2 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Fantasy Island season 2 episode 12 on Fox? Of course, there is a lot to get into!

While we know that most of these episodes are standalone in nature, there are a few assorted stories with Roarke and Ruby that play out a little more over time. Given that this episode is the penultimate one of the season, we tend to think that all of these could matter a little bit more. Whatever transpires here is almost sure to carry over directly into the finale, and we hope there are some big surprises that go along with that.

Oh, and of course in episode 12 there are some familiar guest stars, as well, including someone you probably know rather well from Switched at Birth.

Want to get a few more details right now? Then be sure to check out the latest Fantasy Island synopsis below:

Lauren Gaw (Charmed), Katie Leclerc (Switched at Birth), Phillip Rhys Chaudhary (24) and April Allyn Brinson (Sharp Objects) Make Guest Appearances

The Island gives single mom Courtney the ability to read minds in order to impress her charismatic boss, Julia. But when Courtney becomes overwhelmed with her new power, she risks everything she has worked so hard for. Meanwhile, Roarke is worried that Ruby is becoming more and more distant and enlists Javier to help in the all-new “Girlboss, Interrupted” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, May 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-212) (TV-14 D, L, S)

Are we going to get a season 3 down the road?

Unfortunately, there is still nothing 100% confirmed on that subject and while we’d love to see something more, this is going to require a little bit of a wait-and-see approach. We do think that this is more cost-effective than some others out there and yet, its ratings do leave a good bit to be desired. This is why, at least for now, we consider it to be a total toss-up.

(Photo: Fox.)

