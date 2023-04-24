Is NCIS new tonight on ABC? If you are eager to get an answer on that, or some other information on the future, we have you covered.

First and foremost, though, we’ll go ahead and dish out some of what we know at present, even if not all the news is altogether great. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the crime drama this week, and you will be left waiting for another seven days to see what’s next. Is there a silver lining still? We suppose, with it being primarily that once we arrive to May 1, there will be new installments the rest of the way. You don’t have to worry about any more breaks; instead, you can just worry about what happens to some of your favorite characters.

So what sort of teases can we offer up now? Well if you look below, you can take a look at not only episode 19 (a big one for Jessica Knight), but also episode 20, one that will give Jimmy something bit to do in his own right.

Season 20 episode 19, “In the Spotlight” – Agent Knight goes viral for saving a mother and child from a potentially fatal car accident, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

Season 20 episode 20, “Second Opinion” – NCIS works to solve the murder of a senator’s daughter who has a rebellious reputation and large online following. Also, Jimmy gets competitive with an old college rival, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Beyond all this…

Remember that May 22 is going to serve as the big finale and over the course of that, you will see Torres go undercover at a prison — or, at least we think that he is. What will he be looking to gain?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including more on the finale

What are you most excited to see as we get prepared for NCIS season 20 episode 19 and episode 20?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some other great updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







