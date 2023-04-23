Lucky Hank season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Do you want to know a little more information at present all about Lucky Hank season 1 episode 7 on AMC and AMC+?

First and foremost, we should note that “The Count of Monte Cristo,” beyond just being an incredible title, is the penultimate one of the season. The Bob Odenkirk series has only an eight-episode order, which all things considered should not come as that huge of a surprise. After all, remember for a moment that the star worked on this show so soon after Better Call Saul, and we would imagine that doing some sort of larger undertaking would be tough.

Also, it’s clear that Lucky Hank has a specific story that it wants to tell at the moment, and it does not need to be stretched out. There is still a chance at a season 2, but that does not mean that we needed a longer season 1.

Episode 7 should prove emotional for both the title character and also Lily as they each make some important moves in their lives. Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the new synopsis:

Hank contends with the return of his father to Railton; Lily hunts for apartments in New York; Julie looks to Hank for help in Lily’s absence.

Hank’s father has been a pivotal figure in most of his life, and we understand more of that now after what happened at a pretty young age with the two of them. We’re not sure that there are emotional wounds that can ever be healed, but we do want to see Hank start to take at least a few steps forward. We know that, at least so far, that is something that he has been reluctant to do; instead, he has found himself stuck time and time again and that’s a really hard place in order to be.

