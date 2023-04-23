Great Expectations season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu, FX?

After the big finale today, are there any reasons to hope for a Great Expectations season 2 on Hulu down the road? Are there any reasons at all for hope here?

Well, let’s just start here by laying out the facts as they currently stand. At the time of this writing, there is technically no renewal for the period drama based on the classic work of one Charles Dickens. Yet, is there still a chance that the FX production could come back?

Well, let’s just map this out in a pretty simple way at the moment: There is technically no renewal for Great Expectations season 2, and it is probably not going to happen. You should remember here that this was billed from the start as a limited series, and it was always a British TV co-production. One of the things that we know about television across the pond is that they often do prioritize and prefer shorter runs. That’s something that we have seen on a number of occasions in the past, so why wouldn’t we think that we would be seeing something a little bit similar here as well?

After all, doing another season of this show would basically mean coming up with a whole-new story, and we don’t think there is really any plan for that. We don’t believe that there was ever any plan for that. Instead, the goal here from the start was likely to present a pretty definitive version of Dickens’ work and allow a new generation of people to experience Pip’s tale.

When you consider all of this and this alone, let’s just say that we feel pretty good with where things stand at present — and we’ll see whether or not there are some further reveals that come out over the course of the months ahead.

For us personally, though, we’d rather just see some other classic novels get TV series adaptations — this feels like the better course of action in the long run, does it not?

Do you think we will get a Great Expectations season 2 at some point down the road?

