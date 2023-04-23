The Equalizer season 3 episode 16 return date: ‘Love Hurts’

Following everything you see tonight on CBS, do you want to know The Equalizer season 3 episode 16 return date? What about more news on the future?

Well, the first clear order of business now is getting the bad news out of the way — as great as it would be to have a new installment in just a handful of days, that’s not happening. Tonight, you are getting the last episode of the month — and after that, you’ll enter the final hiatus of the season.

When the show comes back on May 7, it will be with an installment titled “Love Hurts,” and also one that could be important for a few different reasons. Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Love Hurts” – When Fisk (Donal Logue) tasks McCall with tracking down an ex-MI6 agent (Andrew Stewart-Jones) in Paris with whom she had a past relationship, she must convince him to help her track down a crucial document that his friend was hiding. Also, Delilah faces discrimination at her new fashion internship, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We know that with Donal Logue back, it’s almost a sure thing that we’re going to some action-packed elements to the story. Unfortunately, what’s going on with Delilah is something that has to be relatable to a lot of people out there. One of the things that the Queen Latifah series has always done a good job at is shining a real light on everything that is going on in the world … even the ugly parts.

Remember that the finale will also air on CBS next month, and there is already a season 4 renewal confirmed! That should at least take at least some of the pressure off the final stretch here.

