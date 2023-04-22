Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 spoilers: Jamie’s partnership

It is true that, unfortunately, you are going to be waiting until early May to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 on the air. With that said, why let that stop us from sharing some more details?

First and foremost, it is worth noting here that “Fire Drill” is going to be an episode that lives up to its name, and a lot of that will be due to what Jamie Reagan does over the course of the episode. After all, the synopsis here notes that Will Estes’ character “partners with the FDNY to find the arsonist responsible for a massive fire at an NYPD evidence storage facility.”

In a way, we’ve actually gotten a greater representation of firefighters on TV than we’ve had in a good while, and it is due to a number of different shows including Fire Country, 9-1-1, and Chicago Fire. So what will make the portrayal of them here a little bit different? We obviously have to wait and see on that, but let’s hope that there is not a lot of needless infighting. We do think that this was one of the bad stereotypes that was out there about these two shows for a long period of time.

In general, season 13 has been a trying one for Jamie thanks mostly to the various obstacles he has been forced to overcome. Not only has he had to tackle a lot of different challenges when it comes to his new job, but he’s also been away from Eddie more. We know that this has been a frustration for a longtime fans out there and we wish we could say that it was going to get better here. Unfortunately, it does not appear as though that is going to be the case.

