Blue Bloods season 13: Is Mayor Chase running for Governor?

We know at this point in Blue Bloods that one of Frank Reagan’s main adversaries is none other than Mayor Chase. He is absolutely not the easiest person in the world to work with — that much is abundantly clear. He often has no interest in doing whatever Frank wants, and over the course of the show he’s trimmed his budget multiple times.

On tonight’s episode, though, were there signs that Chase was angling for another office and with that, is the show about to lose another Mayor?

Well, let’s just say that over the course of it, Chase’s plan regarding influxes of immigrants into the city ruffled some feathers within the NYPD. Namely, Frank since he had to find a way to get enough officers to be present when immigrants were being bused in. He wondered if this was all a PR opportunity by the Mayor in an attempt to campaign for a higher office. Chase rebuffed that, saying that he wanted to just make sure that New York City stands for what he wants it to.

For the record, we do think that eventually, we are going to see the Mayor contemplate that move, mostly because the vast majority of politicians often have those higher aspirations. For Frank, his priority has to be finding a way to work with anyone and everyone who steps into the role. That is not always the easiest job, but Frank himself can be stubborn and difficult in his own way.

Almost no matter who the Mayor is with this show, we do still think the majority of the time we have a sense of how the story is going to go. We’re going to see these two parties disagree and debate, before eventually working towards some sort of reasonable compromise. Why would it be any different now?

What did you think about the Frank story over the course of Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

