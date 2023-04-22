Fire Country season 1 episode 19: Who is Sleeper?

Tonight on Fire Country season 1 episode 19, we have a chance to learn a little bit more about Bode’s past due to Sleeper. Well, who is he, and what this guy bring to the table?

Well, let’s just say that this is someone who does not exactly have the best past and because of that, Max Thieriot’s character has a lot of skepticism about his presence around the Third Rock Crew. He claimed that he was following in Bode’s footsteps, but was he really? He was manipulative, controlling, and tried to rely on his “charm” to get what he wants.

Bode did his best to warn others (especially Freddy) about him, that favors attached to him come with a price. However, there was only so much convincing he could do. We learned pretty quickly about how dangerous Sleeper was courtesy of the drugs that were hidden in that book. This is, of course, dangerous when you have people who are in such vulnerable positions within the inmate crew.

Also, all of this becomes even more complicated when you see Sleeper ingratiating himself further with the crew out at the scene of the fire. Bode knows that the quicker he gets his claws into people, the harder it will be to get him gone.

So what did Bode decide to do?

Well, he needed to speak out about Sleeper’s actions, even if it was risky.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Fire Country, including more news on what lies ahead

What did you expect to see from Sleeper when it comes to Fire Country season 1 episode 19 over at CBS?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







