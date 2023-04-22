Is Jules Latimer leaving Fire Country? Where is Eve?

Is Jules Latimer leaving Fire Country? After this past episode of the CBS show, it’s fair to wonder a lot about Eve’s future.

The last time we saw this character, she was driving away — and yet, we were never that concerned that Latimer was going to be departing this world for good. After all, there was no actual evidence out there that this was happening. The actress is still actively promoting the show on social media, for starters, and we’d hate it if we saw some major series regulars written out this early on in its run. There’s still so much that we have to learn about Eve, let alone some other characters!

Of course, we do recognize that near the end of the season, there’s 100% the concern that some crazy stuff could happen. We are trying, at least at present. To prepare accordingly for that very thing. This is a show about firefighting and just by virtue of the job alone, you have to prepare for some terrible things to happen at some point. We just don’t want it to be Eve! She’s clearly gone through enough already…

For those who are not aware already, Fire Country has already been renewed for a season 2 and this sort of thing should help you to breathe a sigh of relief … at least when it comes to the fate of the story long-term.

The good news

We actually saw Eve right away on tonight’s new episode and while it is clear that she is struggling still in the aftermath of losing Rebecca, that doesn’t mean that she is going anywhere.

For the time being, we wouldn’t worry too much about her future. Just enjoy the fact she is still around in the present.

