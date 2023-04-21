National Treasure: Edge of History canceled; no season 2

For those hoping for more National Treasure: Edge of History at Disney+, it looks like Disney+ is making it a thing of the past.

According to a report from Deadline, the follow-up series to the hit Nicolas Cage movies has been canceled after just one season. We know that there were hopes for more at the streaming service, but this show now joins one of many canceled shows that does not have Star Wars or Marvel ties. Disney cast a wide net of IPs around the time they launched the service, but many of them clearly did not live up to expectations.

We know that National Treasure movies have a dedicated following and with that, it feels like there is one simple reason why Edge of History did not work: No Cage. He was the primary selling point of the original film, and without him, you just don’t have that innate fun factor. Or, you could not convince people to watch who would have considered it otherwise. Even if he was not the main character, it would have been nice to have a cameo in here somewhere.

Because this is such a Disney property, we also don’t see National Treasure: Edge of History being shopped around elsewhere. This is most likely it, as frustrating as it may be to type that out loud. It’s hard to imagine a number of scenarios in which it could come back somewhere else.

Is there still hope for the franchise at large?

In theory, we could still envision a movie happening again down the road — but this is where, once again, we have to remind you that Cage is essential. The proof is clearly in the results that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Hopefully, this cancellation won’t stop Disney from at least continuing to tap into their other properties for ideas — Disney+ does not need to become a venue for just superheroes and lightsabers when the dust actually settles.

(Photo: Disney+.)

