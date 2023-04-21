Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Signs at early July launch

Is there more evidence that an early July launch for Virgin River season 5 could be happening? At the very least, it’s something to consider.

We’ve known for a while that this would be the most-likely month for the show to come out, and it really doesn’t take some measure of rocket science to figure. Just remember that it has been a July staple for the past couple of years and beyond that, there is zero incentive for Netflix to change things around now. Why alter something that is clearly working really well at the moment? Fundamentally, it just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

Now, let’s go ahead and remind you that if it is going to be July, early in the month is best. Filming has been done since November and more than likely, at least a good chunk of season 5 (if not all) has already been put together. Also, when you look at Netflix’s current release schedule, there is a LOT of open space in the first half of the month. The only confirmed projects / movies / series we’ve seen so far are coming near the end of July. This list is incomplete, but clearly they have an open spot both around the 4th and the following week.

Is this where we should remind you that Independence Day is one of the best launch windows for the streaming service? Well, there has been a lot of successful stuff at that point.

The only reason to go later in the month

There are some other programs that hold position in early July, and Netflix wants to space their stuff out. Yet, there’s no real evidence of that at the moment and until it changes, we have to go with the information that we’ve got. The earlier Virgin River season 5 starts in the summer, the better — especially if the streamer wants the show to premiere before giving it a season 6.

Story-wise, we know that there are some great moments likely ahead for Mel and Jack … but also obstacles, since those surface all the time with this show.

Related – Get more of Virgin River courtesy of Martin Henderson

What are you most excited to see entering Virgin River season 5 at the moment?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned here for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







