Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that the show was on break last week, but is everything now about to change?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and share some of the good news — you are going to have a chance to see the series back soon! The next new installment is titled “Family Matters,” and you are going to see, of course, a lot of stories across the board. That includes Tom Selleck’s one-time Magnum PI co-star Larry Manetti, though the two are not going to be spending any time together on-screen.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s ahead? Then go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Family Matters” – Danny and Baez investigate a case of grand larceny tied to feuding crime families when the gifts are stolen during a mob wedding. Also, Frank clashes with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) when an influx of immigrants arrive in the city; Erin questions whether her district attorney campaign is compromising her day job; and Eddie enlists Jamie’s help to bust a drug dealer responsible for fentanyl overdoses in order to comfort a grieving grandfather (Larry Manetti), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If we had to make a big prediction right now, it is that the title here is a reference to the crime families — after all, there are multiple reasons for the word “family.” The Danny / Baez story is going to prove to be pretty dramatic — we hope that there’s some good stuff with Frank and the Mayor, but we’ve also seen variations on this so many times before.

