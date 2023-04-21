Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 return date: Eddie’s big change

After what you see tonight on CBS, it makes all the sense in the world to want the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 return date. So, when is the show going to be back on the air, and what sort of stories can you expect?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and make it clear that Blue Bloods will not be back next week; instead, the plan is to see Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast back again on Friday, May 5. The title for the next installment is “Fire Drill,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

“Fire Drill” – Jamie partners with the FDNY to find the arsonist responsible for a massive fire at an NYPD evidence storage facility. Also, Danny and Baez feel the ripples of the storage facility fire when all the evidence against a cartel leader Danny brought to justice is destroyed; Anthony asks Erin to let him lead on a murder case when his friend is killed; and Eddie asks Frank to put her on modified duty following her divisive arrest of an anti-cop protestor at a rally, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The story we’re the most interested in and/or worried about at the moment is tied to Eddie, and for good reason. Just consider the idea of modified duty! That doesn’t mean she is leaving the force by any means, but there could be some temporary changes ahead for her. We’re always down for a story that offers a unique perspective, and Eddie’s could offer that.

Also, for Anthony we tend to believe that this is going to be one of the more emotional ones we get in the hour. How can it not be, given that he just lost a good friend? The question is how far will he go for the sake of justice…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

