Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? After a one-week hiatus, are we poised to get the Max Thieriot drama back on the air?

Well, let’s just say that we’ve got some good news to share now: You will have a chance to see something more on the air tonight! “Watch Your Step” is going to be coming on starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and this is an hour that is going to have a dangerous fire (of course) at the center. Beyond just that, there’s also going to be a personal story regarding the third rock crew and an overdose. These people have gone through so much and because of that, they’re going to be there for each other no matter what.

Below, you can check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 19 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Watch Your Step” – The station 42 crew responds to an out-of-control blaze at a wellness retreat, and the third rock crew tries to protect one of their own from a dangerous overdose, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Now, there are only a handful of other episodes that you’re going to see over the coming weeks, so we would say to brace yourselves for some big events in general! We know where the story is culminating with the upcoming mid-May finale — Bode getting his parole hearing. There is a lot to be excited about, but also reasons to be nervous.

Also, remember that this is the sort of show that is naturally going to have a big cliffhanger at the very end of it. We’d be surprised if it didn’t based on what we’ve seen so far!

Related – Go ahead and get some more news about Fire Country, including a look ahead to the finale

Is there anything that you’d most like to see moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 19 over on CBS?

Are you happy that the show is back from a break? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







