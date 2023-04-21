Jury Duty season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Freevee?

Followed this big season 1 finale this week, are we going to be seeing a Jury Duty season 2 renewal over at Freevee? Or, is this the end for a documentary-style comedy?

The first thing that is worth noting here at present is that technically, there is still a chance that more episodes could be ordered down the road. As for whether or not that happens, that is what remains a little bit up in the air. This is not some ordinary show — the entire thing is a gambit where you’re trying to trick a real person into thinking that everything happening around them is real. That’s a hard thing to do because you’ve already put the show out there in the wild.

Yet, we do think the producers benefit to some extent in that a lot of people still haven’t heard of this show — with that, they may be able to find some unsuspecting people out there.

Even with this being said, though, a lot of work would be done in a hypothetical season 2 to keep things under wraps. In speaking on this subject further to Deadline, here is what EP Nicholas Hatton had to say:

“We could do more but it won’t be the exact same format … Tweaks will need to happen because the process of finding these wonderful real people involves a little bit of subterfuge and hyping up tracks and sort of pretending you’re something that you’re not. So you have to use a slightly different process every time and we have to keep that very, very secret.”

More than likely, Freevee is going to spend the next few months working to determine whether or not a season 2 could happen. There are a lot of different components to their decision, but they will want to see that not only are people watching, but they check it out over the course of the entire season. It doesn’t help them if they bail halfway through.

