Mrs. Davis season 1 episode 5 air date: What’s next on Peacock?

After the four-episode premiere today on Peacock, do you want to know a little bit more about Mrs. Davis season 1 episode 5?

Just in case you are not too familiar with the show as of yet, let’s start off with this: A big part of the story here is about the complicated relationship between faith and technology, and it features a nun played by Betty Gilpin at the center of it. This is a very unique sci-fi show that is going to play around with tone and divert you into a lot of different directions. You see that, without spoiling too much, with the end of episode 4.

In speaking a little bit further about everything right now to Deadline, here is what co-creator Damon Lindelof had to say:

“There’s always been a push-pull between faith and science. And now it’s become much more directed in terms of belief and tech … The more nuanced reality of it is, neither of those things are going anywhere. A thousand years from now, there’s still going to be religion, and there’s still going to be technology. We don’t know what religion is going to look like. We don’t necessarily know what technology is going to look like. But it’s not like one of them is going to devour the other. So the more interesting idea becomes, what does it look like when the two come together or the two are in conflict?”

Now in regards to episode 5, the title for this is “A Great Place to Drink to Gain Control of Your Drink” and it is coming on April 27. The strategy for Mrs. Davis is not altogether different from what Peacock used recently for Poker Face, another original series with a ton of hype around it — they used the first week to get people hooked and then after that, shifted to more of a weekly rollout. The idea now is for attention around the show to spread like wildfire … so we will wait and see what happens.

Overall, this show is going to run for eight episodes — we’re at the halfway point now!

