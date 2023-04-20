Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18: A big Tom Selleck reunion?

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 — so what makes it stand out?

For those who are not aware, we should start by noting that this installment “Family Matters” features an old-school Magnum PI reunion. Larry Manetti is going to be guest-starring as a character who spends a lot of time with Eddie in particular.

On paper, you would think that Larry would spend a lot of time on-screen with Tom Selleck given their long history of working together on-screen. However, that doesn’t happen — the two don’t share a scene together in tomorrow’s episode.

What is the reason for that? Well, it’s similar to the reason why we haven’t seen Manetti on the show before now — Selleck had concerns that it would be a little too meta for viewers. Here is what Larry had to say about them not sharing scenes together per TV Insider:

Again, he thought it might confuse the audience because of our relationship on Magnum P.I. But we’ve been friends for close to 45 years so we went out to dinner together with my wife Nancy every night for the week I was in New York. I first met Tom when we were cast on the same episode of James Garner’s show The Rockford Files in 1978. Tom’s character beat me up at the end of the show. Tom and I are like brothers, we speak once a week.

Even if the two are not appearing on-screen together at the same time, we are at least grateful that we’re getting to see something like this happen at all. Of course, we’d love it if some other cast members got reunions in their own right — take, Vanessa Ray working with some Pretty Little Liars alum. We just don’t think that it’s altogether likely for the same meta reasons.

