The Diplomat season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big series premiere today, can you expect The Diplomat season 2 to happen at Netflix down the road? There are definitely reasons to think that it is possible. However, none of this makes us think that it is some sort of slam-dunk.

First and foremost, we should note here that the streaming service has yet to formally either renew or cancel the Keri Russell series. However (and without giving anything away), season 1 does end in a manner that suggests that more could be possible. We certainly think that plenty are going to want it!

Of course, the primary selling point for a show like The Diplomat has to be its lead. Russell is as accomplished a leading lady as you are going to find thanks to her work in shows like The Americans and Felicity. Why wouldn’t you want to see more from her here? Also, there is a real appetite clearly for political thrillers all across the board in the streaming world. There’s a chance to see some cool international locales and a story that is stuffed full of a wide array of various twists and turns.

The future of this show is going to be based entirely on season 1 viewership — it is not just about how many people watch the show, but also how quickly they choose to watch it. If there are a lot of people who see it within the first couple of weeks, that will help the show dramatically. That’s the path that a relatively similar show in The Night Agent followed on the way to its own renewal.

Provided we get a season 2…

It goes without saying, but we probably would not see it until either spring or summer 2024. Netflix tends to take their time with most of their shows, as they realize that there is a lot of value in being patient and also letting the creators make the end product as strong as possible.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Diplomat season 2 on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







