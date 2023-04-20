The Blacklist season 10: The Reddington impersonator theory

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10 on NBC this Sunday, why not have a larger talk about the season? Or, to be specific, why not go back to the very beginning of the premiere?

At this point, there is a lot of speculation about where this season is going, whether it be if the Task Force and Reddington stop Wujing or if there is another Big Bad or twist coming up down the road. Is there going to be something beyond that aforementioned Blacklister? It’s possible, and that bearded version of James Spader’s character at the start of the season remains a big question mark.

Was the Reddington that Aram saw in New York really the same Reddington we’ve come to know and love? There’s a case to be made that he just didn’t shave in his time away from the Task Force. Of course, there are also a lot of other theories out there. Take, for example, that there is “another” Reddington that our Reddington is using as a decoy. Maybe this is how he traps Wujing. Or, it’s possible that this version of the character is the threat.

A lot of these questions are made all the more strange by the fact that we have that mysterious “The Man with the Hat” episode coming up later on this season — what are we going to learn about Reddington during that?

Also, remember this: Our Reddington hasn’t really talked much about that opening scene from the premiere. It feels almost like a strange, disconnected entity from the start of the season, even if the show connected it in some ways to the Wujing plot.

There may be nothing here — or, it could prove to be something. It is, at the very least, an idea that we’re keeping an eye on for the time being.

