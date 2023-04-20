Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, April 20, 2023?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing the medical drama back on the air again alongside Station 19?

We won’t keep you waiting all that long here — after all, there’s some more good news to share! Not only we we going to have a new episode of the medical drama, but its spin-off will be joining it again. Unfortunately, there is going to be a hiatus coming in seven days due to the NFL Draft, but we can’t be too bitter since we’ve gotten a great run of episodes as of late.

Now, let’s try to set the stage for what’s ahead, courtesy of a couple of synopses below!

Station 19 season 6 episode 15, “What Are you Willing to Lose” – A shoddily assembled structure poses a dangerous challenge for our heroes leaving Ben with a difficult choice to make. Maya and Carina work to get their relationship back on track, while Natasha must decide what – or whom – she wants to prioritize.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 16, “Gunpowder and Lead” – Amelia takes her personal problems out on her work colleagues, and the threats against Bailey come to a terrifying head. Lucas and Jules make a risky decision on a patient, and Mika struggles with burnout.

We do think the Grey’s Anatomy story is the one that we’re most worried about at the moment, mostly because Amelia’s struggle is so real right now. This is someone who may not have the future with Kai that she wanted and as she moves forward, is going to be facing some pretty difficult obstacles. We’ll just have to wait and see how those are handled over time.

For Station 19 fans, rejoice that Maya and Carina seem to have some happier stuff coming — it is certainly well-earned based on what they’ve gone through.

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when the two shows air tonight?

