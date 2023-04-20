Dear Edward canceled; season 2 not happening at Apple TV+

After just one season on Apple TV+, it looks as though the story of Dear Edward is officially at an end.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the streaming service has made the surprisingly quick the decision to end the show, which did have a big-name star in Connie Britton and a notable producer in Jason Katims. (We should note that Britton only signed a one-year deal to be a part of the series, so there was always a chance that the story would have to move forward without her.)

So why didn’t it work? Sometimes, this is not an ultra-clear thing to decipher, and there can be a number of different components that go into it. We tend to think that here, it really comes down to the fact that the viewership never got there, and the reviews from critics weren’t strong enough to suggest that it could spread via word-of-mouth before a potential season 2. This was also a show that filmed in New York, and the cost of doing that is not altogether cheap.

While it is possible in theory that a Dear Edward season 2 could eventually surface somewhere else, we would consider that unlikely for the time being. After all, Apple had every incentive in the world to keep the show around since they already had it — it is going to be difficult to imagine someone else having the confidence that it could turn around and be a winner for them. Nonetheless, you never say never.

If nothing else…

Our hope is that Katims does have a chance to launch another show at a point in the relatively near future. He’s got enough of a proven track record at this point that we do tend to think that there are some other big shows coming down the road.

What do you think about Dear Edward being canceled over at Apple TV+?

Did you really want to see a season 2? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







