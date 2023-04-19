The Ark season 2 premiere date hopes at Syfy

Following tonight’s big finale on Syfy, do you want to know The Ark season 2 premiere date? We wouldn’t blame you!

The first order of business here should really just be reminding you of the good news that the Christie Burke-led space drama is, in fact, coming back for more. In a statement at the time of the announcement per Variety, here is what Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming had to say:

“The success of ‘The Ark’ is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios … Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continues in season two.”

It goes without saying, but we’re pleased to see the show coming back, mostly on the basis that so many Syfy original series have a tendency to be canceled early on in their runs. This is a relatively expensive genre of television to make and because of that, it can be difficult to find a way forward. Luckily, it’s happening here.

So when will you have a chance to see more?

Based on the timing of the renewal and how most broadcast and cable networks tend to operate, we tend to imagine that a spring 2024 start makes the most sense. Unlike what you typically get in the premium-cable and streaming world, there is still a prerogative here to make new seasons an annual event. It is possible that The Ark ends up coming back later, but a lot of that is going to be tied to specific events that from the outside looking in, can be a little bit harder to predict.

Odds are, come later this year the picture will start to become a little clearer — fingers crossed!

