As you get yourselves prepared to see The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 9, let’s make it clear what the most interesting story is — the conflict between Danny & Tori. These two are on the same team! Yet, there is so much infighting and internal debate as to how they should move forward.

We should note that on some level, we understand where both parties are coming from with some of their disagreements. Take Danny, whose real objective is trying to go far without having to go into the Arena. He thinks that she’s got too many friends left in the game and that will make them a target — it’s one of the reasons why he wanted to see Kaycee taken out on this past episode! That just didn’t happen.

Meanwhile, Tori clearly values having her friends and allies around — this is really just a matter of two different game philosophies and there is something fun about watching it play out. Both are previous winners, so it’s really hard to sit here and claim that anyone is necessarily 100% wrong in their thinking. It really just depends moving forward on how strong and consistent they air in the upcoming challenges.

The other real mystery to us as we move forward is simply a matter of seeing how some of these teams handle the next dose of adversity that is going to be thrown at them, while also dealing with things like an illness that has run rampant in the house. It caused Ben to have to withdraw; meanwhile, Tristan nearly did and managed to survive mostly on the basis of winning the trivia-based challenge this week. Is he going to be doing better now?

We are getting closer to the finale; with that, we tend to think that some more big-time threats are going to be taken out. Be prepared for what should be a really fascinating road to the finish line!

