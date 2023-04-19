This week’s The Challenge: World Championship had yet another shocker right away: Ben and Amber are gone from the competition.

So what happened here? Well, one of the more surprising twists that we’ve had a chance to see so far this season.

Let’s start first and foremost with the Ben Driebergen side of things. A number of people on the show have been feeling ill and while the previews made it seem as though Tristan would be leaving the show, it was actually the former Survivor champ who exited. He was taken away to a hospital and there, it was determined that he was medically unable to continue.

For those who are wondering about Ben’s health now, he’s doing fine and is actively posting on social media — you don’t have to worry about that.

Of course, a big loser in all of this was Kaycee, who would have loved to continue but no longer had a partner … or did she?

A twist with a happy ending

Amber had also not been feeling well for a while and with that, she also decided that she wanted to leave — albeit with a catch. She wanted to see if she left, if that would allow her partner Troy to be paired up with Kaycee. TJ Lavin saw no issue with this, and then after her exit, Amber learned that she was pregnant!

If you follow these contestants on social media, then you probably knew about this already — still, it is another thing outright to see the process of this play out on TV. Troy was the first person to know outside of her and was, of course, over the moon for her.

So moving forward, Troy and Kaycee are a new pair, and they will have a chance to compete for the grand prize. We’ll have to wait and see what happens from here…

What did you think about the events of The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 8?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

