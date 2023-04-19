Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: Colin and Trent Crimm’s big story

There is no denying that Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 had a number of important stories from start to finish, including for Colin and Trent Crimm.

Earlier this season, we had a chance to learn about Colin’s sexuality for the first time — and we saw Trent catching him kissing another man. Since that time, he has kept the secret safe, and during their time in Amsterdam, he just wanted Colin to know that he understands.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

After all, Trent is also a gay man, and he’s someone who has gone through his ups and downs over the course of his life. He sympathizes with what Colin is going through, as he’s basically living two different lives and having to find a bridge between the two. He worries that the football club would not understand, or that he would end up being a spokesperson for something. He does not want that; rather, he just wants to be himself.

Like with so many other characters on the show this week, we do tend to think that in general, the point of the Colin – Trent story here was really for the two of them to further realize where they are and what it is that they want. Trent had a chance to actually help someone, as opposed to just speaking negatively about them in the press. Meanwhile, Colin may be starting to realize that it will eventually be okay sharing this part of his life with everyone — it’s not an easy thing to do, especially in the sporting world. We’re curious to see how things evolve and where this story ends.

After all, there is still more than half the season still to go.

Related – Go ahead and check out some more news all about Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 over at Apple TV+

What did you think about the big Colin – Trent Crimm story on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







