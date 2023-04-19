Riverdale season 7 episode 5 spoilers: The problem with comics?

Next week on The CW you’re going to be seeing Riverdale season 7 episode 5 and with that, the chance for more comedic commentary.

So what lies ahead here? Well, let’s just say that one of the big themes of the story here could be a certain principal taking aim at comic books. Basically, this is the CW series poking fun at how entertainment is perceived. You could view this as the show taking on the way people view video games or movies decades later — a lot of it unnecessary fervor and fury. It could also be a way to have a little bit of fun with Jughead, given the major story that is coming up with him.

Want to get a few more details now all about the future? Then go ahead and check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 5 synopsis below:

CORRUPTING THE YOUTH OF AMERICA – Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) takes aim at the negative influence comic books have over kids, just as Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is tasked by Pep Comics to write four tales for a new issue. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Greg Murray (#705). Original airdate 4/26/2023.

Of course, we do tend to think that we’re going to see this story get crazier from here on out, especially since we could see things eventually careen back in a familiar direction. We’re not altogether sure that these characters can actually be anyone other than who they always were, regardless of what timeline or alternate universe they are a part of. This is one of the reasons why, at the end of the day, we tend to think that we’re going to see the show jump back into more familiar territory. It would be weird to stay in this spot forever.

