Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Season 9 episode 9 & more

Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? If you are hoping to see season 9 episode 9 on the air in a matter of hours, we understand. This has been a crazy season that is building towards some sort of shocking ending, and we hope that there are going to be some battles and jaw-droppers coming before the end. (At the very least, we know that there is going to be a lot of nostalgia with Stephen Amell and others coming back.)

Unfortunately, you are not going to be seeing the return of Oliver Queen in just a matter of hours. There is no new installment tonight and instead, the plan is to bring it back in seven days on April 26.

Want to see some more news about what lies ahead here? Then check out the synopsis for not just the next new episode, but also the one that follows at the start of May. This could be the one that really sets the stage for the endgame.

Season 9 episode 9, “It’s My Party and I’ll Die if I Want To” – HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin) but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi (#909). Original airdate 4/26/2023.

Season 9 episode 10, “A New World, Part One” – LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Thomas Pound (#910). Original airdate 5/3/2023.

Obviously, there are a lot of signs that Cobalt Blue could be the Big Bad for the final stretch and we honestly hope that this is the case. Isn’t it a worthy ending? We just wish that there were more episodes, given that so much of this final stretch feels a little bit rushed.

