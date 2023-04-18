The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 21 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 21 arrive, and this one is big. After all, it is the penultimate story of the season! Whatever transpires here is going to directly carry over into the finale, and that could end up impacting a possible season 2.

Unfortunately, the main operative word here does still have to be “possible,” given that nothing is confirmed for Niecy Nash-Betts and the rest of the cast. While the flagship show and also its Tuesday-night companion Will Trent have both gotten a greenlight for more, we’re still waiting to see what happens here. The best-case scenario is that The Rookie: Feds does end up delivering a couple of fantastic stories at the end of the season, and those will be the thing that helps to further buoy the conversation.

(Of course, we do tend to think that the series being a part of a big-time franchise is going to help in its own way.)

Now, without further ado let’s get into the story. Below, you can check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 21 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The FBI takes on a case from LAPD involving a serial murderer who has been leaving limbs across state lines. After the team follows a lead from Antoinette and Elena’s forensic breakthroughs, the killer retaliates against Laura.

Just from reading the latter part of that alone, isn’t it pretty clear at this point that we’re going to see this story continue over into the finale? We have a hard time thinking that any part of this will be directly resolved with the danger and high stakes that we are talking about here. It’s certainly possible there could be a crossover or two before things wind down, but at the end of the day the FBI are going to have to be the ones to resolve everything here.

