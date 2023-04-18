Is Gotham Knights new tonight on The CW? Season 1 episode 6

Is Gotham Knights new tonight on The CW? We had a nice run of episodes for a little while, so is that going to continue?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a little bit of unfortunate news … even if we do not want to. For the first time this season, there is a hiatus on the air this week. This is always a risky thing for a first-year show, since you run the risk of people bailing on you once they break the habit of watching week after week.

Do we think that Gotham Knights will withstand that? Probably, at least for this season. It still doesn’t guarantee a season 2 and in the wake of The CW’s new ownership, we are very worried about that.

Yet, the focus for this article is on the near future, and not so much what is coming up far in the future. If you want to get a better sense of what’s ahead over the next couple of episodes, we suggest that you check out the two synopses below…

Season 1 episode 6, “A Chill in Gotham” – THE LAST REQUEST – As Joe Chill (guest star Doug Bradley) is set to be executed for the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents, he turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) to make one final request – to speak with Turner (Oscar Morgan). Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) seeks help from her dad Arthur Brown (guest star Ethan Embry) when she has trouble cracking a code, and Carrie (Navia Robinson) is forced to help at the hospital after her secret life of vigilantism lands her in hot water with her mom. Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Rahart Adams also star. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Nate Gualtieri (#106). Original airdate 4/25/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 1 episode 7, “Bad to Be Good” – A JOB FOR THE GOTHAM KNIGHTS – After a series of art heists in Gotham, Turner (Oscar Hayes) and the Knights turn their attention to a possible connection to the Court of Owls. Meanwhile, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) seek answers about The Talon from Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright), and Rebecca (guest star Lauren Stamile) turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) for help after fearing her life is in danger. Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Anna Lore also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Alegre Rodriquez & Michelle Furtney-Goodman (#107). Original airdate 5/2/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you want to see moving into Gotham Knights season 1 episode 6 and beyond?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — we have so many other big updates that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







