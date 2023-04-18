Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to see the crime drama back with International and Most Wanted?

We should at least start off this piece by giving a little bit of praise to CBS. After all, consider the following — we have been stuck dealing with a lot of hiatuses over the course of the past year with these shows. Yet, we actually have had a fairly constant stream of new episodes this month. Hasn’t that been nice? It is certainly the sort of thing that we wish was going on for a little while longer.

While we know there is another hiatus on the way, it is not happening as of yet. We have new episodes both this week and next! Without further ado, check out some insight about all three of these episodes below…

FBI season 5 episode 19, “Sins of the Past” – When a trucker is gunned down after a routine trip from Canada, all signs point the team to a noted criminal on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list. Also, Jubal gets to work with an old friend and colleague, Detective Jack Lombardo (Billy Campbell), on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 18, “Blood Feud” – The Fly Team jumps into action to protect Forrester when a Russian hitman seeks revenge on him. Also, Raines is sent into a tailspin when someone close to him is taken, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What is especially cool about this story is that former Chicago Fire star Yuriy Sardarov (Otis) is going to be appearing in this episode — sure, it is technically set within the same universe as that other show, but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Dick Wolf show do something to this degree.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 18, “Rangeland” – After two agents from the Bureau of Land Management go missing while executing a land seizure warrant in Wyoming, the Fugitive Task Force heads west to track them down in an unwelcoming county. Also, Hana receives a threat, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We know that all three of these shows are going to be coming back for more episodes beyond this season, so you don’t have to worry about that. Let’s just hope for a lot of incredible drama along the way!

