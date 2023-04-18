American Auto season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s big season 2 finale over at NBC, are you going to be getting an American Auto season 3 renewal? Or, is this officially the end of the story?

Well, let’s start off here by noting the following: Nothing has been currently decided about the workplace comedy, which does have a dedicated audience. Unfortunately, not all of them watch live, and that is really the #1 thing that is holding the show back at this point. It is really tough to get people to consistently watch a half-hour network show these days, even one that has a decent lead-in courtesy of Night Court.

The good news here is that when it comes to total viewers, season 2 stayed reasonably steady versus what we saw in season 1. Unfortunately, it’s drop in the 18-49 demographic was a little more substantial, but not in a way that would negate a potential renewal. Remember that this is the sort of show that can clean up in DVR views and streaming, though NBCUniversal does not release viewing data for the latter publicly.

What we tend to think is going to happen here is that over the next couple of weeks, you’ll see more of an active debate going on behind the scenes when it comes to the show’s future. We are hoping that there is going to be a season 3 that can debate in early 2024, once again as a midseason entry. The value in doing something like this is that American Auto can serve as a solid stopgap on the schedule, especially if there are some holes that need to be filled.

Beyond just that, we tend to think that NBC does need to continue to show a certain measure of faith when it comes to the long-term future of some of their half-hour series. The truth here is that some shows don’t just find a natural audience right away. It can take a little bit more time and all parties involved need to be aware of that in advance.

Do you want to see an American Auto season 3 renewal happen at NBC?

When do you think it could realistically premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming down the road.

